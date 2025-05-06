2025 LG Election: Voter turnout as at 10am

The district-level voter turnout for the 2025 Local Government (LG) election has already exceeded 20 percent in several districts, according to reports.

Accordingly, the voter turnout percentages of several districts as at 10.00 a.m. this morning (May 06) are as follows:



Mannar - 23%

Badulla - 22%

Gampaha - 20%

Kalutara - 20%

Nuwara Eliya - 20%

Ratnapura - 20%

Hambantota - 18%

Galle - 19%

Matara - 21%

Kilinochchi - 22%

Kegalle - 20%

Digamadulla - 25%

Puttalam - 20%

Matale - 25%

Kandy - 21%

Hambantota - 19%

Colombo - 18%