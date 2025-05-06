Two more students arrested over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident

May 6, 2025   11:34 am

Another two third-year students from the Faculty of Technology at the Sabaragamuwa University have been arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged ragging incident involving a second-year student.

According to police, a total of ten suspects have been arrested thus far in connection with the case. The newly arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court.

The arrests are part of an investigation into the recent death of a university student, allegedly linked to ragging. The investigation stems from a complaint lodged at the Samanala Wewa Police Station on April 29 regarding incidents of ragging at the university’s Faculty of Technology.

On April 29, it was reported that a 23-year-old second-year student, Charith Dilshan, from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University, had taken his own life, reportedly after being subjected to ragging.

Subsequently, on May 1, another student filed a complaint with the Samanala Wewa Police, alleging that Dilshan’s suicide was a direct result of ragging.

Following the complaint, police recorded statements from 20 students who also claim to have experienced ragging at the university.

On May 3, the investigation was officially handed over to the CID on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry into the alleged ragging and related incidents.

CID is continuing further investigations into the incident.

