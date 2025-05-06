2025 LG Election: Over 30% voter turnout as at 12 noon

The district-level voter turnout for the 2025 Local Government (LG) election has already exceeded 30 per cent in most of the districts, according to reports.

Accordingly, the voter turnout percentages of several districts as at 12 noon today (May 06) are as follows:

Colombo - 28%

Galle - 35%

Matara - 42%

Mannar - 40%

Badulla - 36%

Ratnapura - 30%

Kegalle - 33%

Ampara - 31%

Trincomalee - 36%

Puttalam - 30%

Anuradhapura - 30%

Polonnaruwa - 34%

Digamadulla - 31%

Jaffna - 35%

Kandy - 33%