Six more Uni. students remanded over ragging incident

May 6, 2025   03:47 pm

Six more students of Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the death of a fellow student allegedly due to ragging, have been remanded until May 16 by the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court.

On May 5, another four third-year students of the university were also remanded until May 16 after being arrested in relation to the same incident. The arrests were made by the CID on May 4 as part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a student, which is suspected to be linked to ragging.

The deceased, identified as Charith Dilshan, was a 23-year-old second-year student from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University. His death was reported on April 29, with initial findings suggesting that he took his own life after being severely distressed by ragging.

On May 1, a formal complaint was lodged with the Samanala Wewa Police Station by another student, alleging that Dilshan’s suicide was a result of ragging. Subsequently, on May 2, police recorded statements from 20 students who also claimed to have been subjected to ragging.

Following these developments, on May 3, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) instructed that the investigation be transferred to the CID to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

A total of 10 students are currently in custody over the incident including four third year students arrested by the CID on Sunday (04) and four more students who had surrendered to the Samanalawewa Police on Monday (5).

Meanwhile, the academic activities of 11 students of Sabaragamuwa University have been suspended over the ragging incident.

