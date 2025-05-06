Polls close for Sri Lankas Local Govt Elections

May 6, 2025   04:12 pm

Voting in Sri Lanka’s first Local Government Elections in nearly seven years officially closed on Tuesday (May 06) with a somewhat subdued voter turnout. 

Accordingly, the polling which had commenced at 7.00 a.m. this morning came to a close at 4.00 p.m. while the counting process is expected to begin shortly.

Voting ended with varying turnout in various districts as most districts have reported turnout of about 50% or less as at 3.00 p.m. 

The polls are the third nationwide election within a year that witnessed Presidential and Parliamentary elections late last year. 

Over 17 million Sri Lankans were eligible to vote at 13,759 polling centers across the island today to elect members for 339 Local Government institutions.

Accordingly, a total of 75,589 candidates are contesting from various political parties and independent groups at this year’s Local Government election.

The results of 2025 Local Government election will be available on the www.adaderana.lk website as soon the certification process is completed by the National Election Commission. Adaderana.lk will also provide in-depth analysis of the results until the completion of the 2025 Local Government election process.

