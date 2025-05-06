World Bank president to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

World Bank president to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

May 6, 2025   04:31 pm

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga will visit Sri Lanka on Wednesday (May 7), the first presidential visit to the country by a World Bank Group president in nearly 20 years. 

The visit comes at a critical moment, as Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery and seeks to build a more resilient, inclusive, and private sector-led future.

The visit follows an invitation from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, extended during a congratulatory call between the two leaders shortly after his appointment last November.

“Mr. Banga’s trip reflects the strong and enduring partnership between the World Bank Group and Sri Lanka, which spans more than 70 years. His visit will focus on supporting job creation, boosting private investment, and driving an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery for the country,” a statement said.

While in Sri Lanka, Mr. Banga is scheduled to meet with President Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and senior government and private sector leaders. These discussions will center on how Sri Lanka can overcome current challenges and seize new opportunities as it continues to recover economically and socially, it said.

The World Bank Group currently supports Sri Lanka through a portfolio of projects worth $2.2 billion, including both public and private sector investments. 

Recent World Bank reports have noted Sri Lanka’s progress but also stressed the importance of tackling poverty and maintaining reform momentum to ensure long-term success.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 05

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 05

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 05

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 04

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 04

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 03

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 03

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

LG Election: 35 schools to remain closed on May 7 (English)

Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident (English)

Four students remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident (English)

CBSL launches Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

CBSL launches Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana set to deliver real-time coverage of 2025 LG Elections (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana set to deliver real-time coverage of 2025 LG Elections (English)