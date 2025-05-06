World Bank president to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga will visit Sri Lanka on Wednesday (May 7), the first presidential visit to the country by a World Bank Group president in nearly 20 years.

The visit comes at a critical moment, as Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery and seeks to build a more resilient, inclusive, and private sector-led future.

The visit follows an invitation from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, extended during a congratulatory call between the two leaders shortly after his appointment last November.

“Mr. Banga’s trip reflects the strong and enduring partnership between the World Bank Group and Sri Lanka, which spans more than 70 years. His visit will focus on supporting job creation, boosting private investment, and driving an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery for the country,” a statement said.

While in Sri Lanka, Mr. Banga is scheduled to meet with President Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and senior government and private sector leaders. These discussions will center on how Sri Lanka can overcome current challenges and seize new opportunities as it continues to recover economically and socially, it said.

The World Bank Group currently supports Sri Lanka through a portfolio of projects worth $2.2 billion, including both public and private sector investments.

Recent World Bank reports have noted Sri Lanka’s progress but also stressed the importance of tackling poverty and maintaining reform momentum to ensure long-term success.