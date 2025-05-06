2025 LG Election: Voter turnout after polls close

The district-level voter turnout for the 2025 Local Government (LG) election has exceeded 60 percent in several districts after polls closed on Tuesday, according to reports.

Accordingly, the voter turnout percentages of several districts after polls closed at 4.00 p.m. today (May 06) are as follows:



Nuwara-Eliya - 60%

Mullaitivu - 60%

Mannar - 70%

Badulla - 60%

Anuradhapura - 60%

Polonnaruwa - 64%

Monaragala - 61%

Kegalle - 58%

Kalutara - 61%

Galle - 63%

Vavuniya - 60%

Digamadulla - 63%

Trincomalee - 67%

Colombo - 52%

Matara - 58%

Matale - 62%

Rathnapura - 60%

Batticaloa - 61%

Kilinochchi - 60%

Puttalam - 55%

Kandy – 58%

Jaffna - 57%

Ampara – 63%

Kurunegala – 55%