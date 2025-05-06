First results of 2025 LG Election released; NPP claims Tangalle UC

First results of 2025 LG Election released; NPP claims Tangalle UC

May 6, 2025   06:52 pm

The first results of the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election have been released by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.  

Accordingly, the National People”s Power (NPP) has won the Tangalle Urban Council in the Hambantota District, according to the results.

The NPP has received 2,260 votes securing 9 seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 1,397 votes and has secured 5 seats in the Tangalle Urban Council.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) polled 795 votes and secured 3 seats.

The United National Party obtained 265 votes and secured a seat in the Pradeshiya Sabha.

The “Sarvajana Balaya” obtained 177 votes and also secured a seat in the Tangalle Urban Council. 

Voting in the 2025 Local Government Election worked-off from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

 

National People’s Power (NPP) – 2,260 (9 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 1,397 (5 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 795 (3 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 265 (1 seat)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 177 (1 seat)

