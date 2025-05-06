NPP secures Hambantota MC The National People’s Power has won the Hambantota Municipal Council of the Hambantota District. The NPP has obtained 4,750 votes and secured 8 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 3,874 votes and secured 7 seats. Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance has obtained 1,511 and secured 3 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 1,279 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Hambantota Municipal Council. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ also obtained 816 votes securing a seat in the Municipal Council. National People’s Power (NPP) – 4,750 (8 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 3,874 (7 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) - 1,511 (3 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,279 (2 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 816 (1 seat)

