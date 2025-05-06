NPP secures Ambalangoda UC The National People’s Power has won the Ambalangoda Urban Council of the Galle District. The NPP obtained 5,736 votes and secured 11 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 2,934 votes and secured 5 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 1,928 votes and obtained 3 seats in the Hambantota Municipal Council. The United National Party secured 553 votes and obtained one seat. The Independent Group obtained 552 votes and secured one seat in the council. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ also obtained 447 votes securing a seat in the Ambalangoda Urban Council. National People’s Power (NPP) – 5, 736 (11 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 2,934 (5 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,928 (3 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 553 (1 seat)

Independent Group – 552 (1 seat)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 447 (1 seat)

