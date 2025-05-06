ITAK claims Manthai East PS

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi has won the Manthai East Pradeshiya Sabha in the Mullaitivu District.

The ITAK secured 1,364 votes and obtained 4 seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya polled 990 votes and secured 3 votes.

The All Ceylon Tamil Congress received 808 votes and won two seats in the Pradeshiya Sabha.

The National People’s Power obtained 607 votes and won two seats.

The Democratic Tamil National Alliance polled 500 votes and claimed two seats in the Manthai East Pradeshiya Sabha.

