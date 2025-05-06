NPP claims Balangoda UC

May 6, 2025   09:23 pm

The National People’s Power has secured the Balangoda Urban Council of the Ratnapura District.

The NPP obtained 4,833 votes and secured 7 seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 3,232 votes and secured 5 seats.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 1,442 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Urban Council. 

The Independent Group obtained 664 votes and secured one seat in the council. 

The United National Party secured 458 votes and obtained one seat.

 

National People’s Power (NPP) – 4,833 (7 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 3,232 (5 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,442 (2 seats)
Independent group 01 - 664 (1 seat)
United National Party (UNP) – 458 (1 seat)

 

