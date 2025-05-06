NPP wins Wattegama UC
May 6, 2025 09:39 pm
The National People’s Power has won the Wattegama Urban Council of the Kandy District.
The NPP obtained 2,028 votes and secured 8 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 1,289 votes and secured 4 seats.
The People’s Alliance polled 499 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Wattegama Urban Council.
The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 359 votes and obtained one seat.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 324 votes and obtained one seat.
National People’s Power (NPP) – 2,028 (8 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 1,289 (4 seats)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 499 (2 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 359 (1 seat)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 324 (1 seats)