NPP wins Wattegama UC The National People’s Power has won the Wattegama Urban Council of the Kandy District. The NPP obtained 2,028 votes and secured 8 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 1,289 votes and secured 4 seats. The People’s Alliance polled 499 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Wattegama Urban Council. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 359 votes and obtained one seat. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 324 votes and obtained one seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 2,028 (8 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 1,289 (4 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 499 (2 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 359 (1 seat)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 324 (1 seats)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.