NPP claims Hikkaduwa UC The National People’s Power has won the Hikkaduwa Urban Council of the Galle District. The NPP obtained 6,133 votes and secured 9 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 3,159 votes and secured 4 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 1,820 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Hikkaduwa Urban Council. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 1,487 votes and obtained two seats. The National Freedom Front received 993 votes and obtained one seat. The United National Party obtained 940 votes and secured one seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 6, 133 (9 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 3,159 (4 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,820 (2 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,487 (2 seats)

National Freedom Front (NFF) – 993 (1 seat)

United National Party (UNP) – 940 (1 seat)

