Police officer fires warning shot into the air in Matugama

A Police officer who was on duty providing security to a house adjacent to the Athulathmudali Maha Vidyalaya in Matugama has reportedly fired a warning shot into the air.

Police stated that at around 7:00 p.m., the officer on duty fired into the air after a suspicious van was spotted parked in front of the house.

A woman who had been residing in that house was killed in a shooting several years ago, after which police protection was provided to the house, according to Police.

It has been reported that no one was harmed by the gunfire.