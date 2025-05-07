NPP claims Hambantota PS
May 6, 2025 10:56 pm
The National People’s Power has secured the Hambantota Pradeshiya Sabha of the Hambantota District.
National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,236 (08 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,349 (04 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,091 (02 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 812 (01 seat)