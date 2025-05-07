NPP claims Hambantota PS The National People’s Power has secured the Hambantota Pradeshiya Sabha of the Hambantota District. The NPP obtained 9,236 votes and secured 8 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 5,349 votes and secured 4 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 3,091 votes and obtained 2 seats. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 812 votes and obtained one seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,236 (08 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,349 (04 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,091 (02 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 812 (01 seat)

