ITAK wins Thunukkai PS
May 6, 2025 11:15 pm
The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi has secured the Thunukkai Pradeshiya Sabha of the Mullaitivu District.
The ITAK secured 1,594 votes and won 4 seats.
The All Ceylon Tamil Congress received 1,082 votes and secured 3 votes.
The Democratic Tamil National Alliance obtained 804 votes and won 2 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured 605 votes and obtained one seat.
The National People’s Power polled 492 votes and obtained one seat in the Thunukkai Pradeshiya Sabha.
The Independent Group 1 secured 388 votes and obtained one seat.
The Sri Lanka Labour Party received 254 votes and secured one seat.
