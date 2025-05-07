NPP wins Ampara UC
May 6, 2025 11:23 pm
The National People’s Power has won the Ampara Urban Council of the Ampara District.
The NPP obtained 6,034 votes and secured 10 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 2,002 votes and secured 3 seats.
The Independent Group polled 1,129 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Ampara Urban Council.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna secured 782 votes and obtained one seat.
The People’s Alliance received 397 votes and obtained one seat.
