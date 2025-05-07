NPP wins Ampara UC The National People’s Power has won the Ampara Urban Council of the Ampara District. The NPP obtained 6,034 votes and secured 10 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 2,002 votes and secured 3 seats. The Independent Group polled 1,129 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Ampara Urban Council. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna secured 782 votes and obtained one seat. The People’s Alliance received 397 votes and obtained one seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 6,034 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 2,002 (3 seats)

Independent group - 1,129 (2 seat)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 782 (1 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 397 (1 seats)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.