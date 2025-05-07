NPP wins Bope-Poddala PS
May 6, 2025 11:27 pm
The National People’s Power won the Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha of the Galle District.
The NPP obtained 16,828 votes and secured 11 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 7,297 votes and secured 4 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 4,444 votes and obtained 3 seats in the Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha.
The United National Party secured 2,511 votes and obtained 2 seats.
The Independent Group received 2,217 votes and obtained one seat.
National People’s Power (NPP) – 16,828 (11 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,297 (4 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 4,444 (3 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 2,511 (2 seats)
Independent group - 661 (1 seat)