NPP claims Ratnapura MC The National People’s Power has won the Ratnapura Municipal Council of the Ratnapura District. The NPP obtained 10,173 votes and secured 12 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 5,271 votes and secured 5 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 4,313 votes and obtained 5 seats in the Ratnapura Municipal Council. The United National Party secured 1,805 votes and obtained 2 seats. The Independent Group received 1,155 votes and obtained one seat. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 1,038 votes and obtained one seat. The People’s Alliance received 769 votes and secured a seat in the Ratnapura Municipal Council. National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,173 (12 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,271 (5 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 4,313 (5 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,805 (2 seats)

Independent group - 1,155 (1 seat)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,038 (1 seat)

