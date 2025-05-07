NPP claims Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte MC

May 7, 2025   02:04 am

The National People’s Power has secured the Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council of the Colombo District.

The NPP obtained 19,417 votes and secured 21 seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 8,002 votes and secured 7 seats.

The People’s Alliance polled 3,683 votes and obtained 3 seats in the Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council.

The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 2,919 voted and won two seats.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna secured 2,664 votes and obtained two seats.

The United National Party obtained 2,233 votes and secured a seat in the Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council.

The United Republican Front secured 904 votes and claimed a seat.

The United National Alliance received 659 votes and obtained one seat in the Municipal Council.

 

National People’s Power (NPP) – 19,417 (21 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 8,002 (7 seats)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 3,683 (3 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 2,919 (2 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)  – 2,664 (2 seats)

