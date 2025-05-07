NPP wins Uhana and Damana Pradeshiya Sabhas The National People’s Power has won the Uhana Pradeshiya Sabha and the Damana Pradeshiya Sabha of the Ampara District. Uhana PS National People’s Power (NPP) – 16,120 (16 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,498 (7 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 4,858 (5 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,280 (1 seat) Damana PS

National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,667 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 4,367 (4 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,701 (2 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,543 (2 seats)

