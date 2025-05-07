NPP wins Uhana and Damana Pradeshiya Sabhas
May 7, 2025 02:27 am
The National People’s Power has won the Uhana Pradeshiya Sabha and the Damana Pradeshiya Sabha of the Ampara District.
Uhana PS
National People’s Power (NPP) – 16,120 (16 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,498 (7 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 4,858 (5 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 1,280 (1 seat)
Damana PS
National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,667 (10 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 4,367 (4 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,701 (2 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 1,543 (2 seats)