NPP tops Bibile and Badalkumbura Pradeshiya Sabhas

May 7, 2025   07:43 am

The National People’s Power has claimed victories in the Bibile and Badalkumbura Pradeshiya Sabhas of the Moneragala District in the 2025 Local Government Elections.

Bibile PS - Moneragala

National People’s Power (NPP) – 11,323 (10 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,831 (4 seats)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 2,171 (1 seat)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,003 (1 seat)
United National Party (UNP) – 1,126 (1 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 870 (1 seat)

Badalkumbura PS – Moneragala

National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,971 (10 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,411 (5 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,453 (3 seats)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 2,048 (1 seat)
United National Party (UNP) – 900 (1 seat)

