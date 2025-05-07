NPP tops Bibile and Badalkumbura Pradeshiya Sabhas The National People’s Power has claimed victories in the Bibile and Badalkumbura Pradeshiya Sabhas of the Moneragala District in the 2025 Local Government Elections. Bibile PS - Moneragala National People’s Power (NPP) – 11,323 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,831 (4 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 2,171 (1 seat)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,003 (1 seat)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,126 (1 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 870 (1 seat) Badalkumbura PS – Moneragala National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,971 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,411 (5 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,453 (3 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 2,048 (1 seat)

United National Party (UNP) – 900 (1 seat)

