NPP claims Horowpothana, Mihintale and Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabhas
May 7, 2025 07:57 am
The National People’s Power (NPP) has claimed victories in the Horowpothana, Mihintale and Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabhas of the Anuradhapura District.
Horowpothana PS - Anuradhapura
National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,703 (10 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,092 (5 seats)
Independent Group – 2,711 (2 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,432 (1 seat)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 3,503 (2 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 578 (1 seat)
Mihintale PS - Anuradhapura
National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,472 (10 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 3,834 (3 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,735 (1 seat)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 1,609 (1 seat)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 573 (1 seat)
Ipalogama PS- Anuradhapura
National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,817 (8 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,283 (5 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 1811 (1 seat)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,092 (1 seat)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 741 (1 seat)