NPP claims Horowpothana, Mihintale and Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabhas The National People’s Power (NPP) has claimed victories in the Horowpothana, Mihintale and Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabhas of the Anuradhapura District. Horowpothana PS - Anuradhapura National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,703 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,092 (5 seats)

Independent Group – 2,711 (2 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,432 (1 seat)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 3,503 (2 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 578 (1 seat) Mihintale PS - Anuradhapura National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,472 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 3,834 (3 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,735 (1 seat)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 1,609 (1 seat)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 573 (1 seat) Ipalogama PS- Anuradhapura National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,817 (8 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,283 (5 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1811 (1 seat)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,092 (1 seat)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 741 (1 seat)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.