NPP tops Ruwanwella, Bulathkohupitiya and Warakapola Pradeshiya Sabhas The National People’s Power (NPP) has claimed victories in the Ruwanwella, Bulathkohupitiya and Warakapola Pradeshiya Sabhas of the Kegalle District. Ruwanwella PS - Kegalle National People’s Power (NPP) – 15,245 (17 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 9,328 (8 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,230 (3 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,448 (1 seat)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 574 (1 seat) Bulathkohupitiya PS - Kegalle National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,370 (8 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,106 (5 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,391 (3 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 2,320 (2 seats) Warakapola PS - Kegalle National People’s Power (NPP) – 29,928 (25 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 13,808 (9 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 6,595 (5 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 2,633 (2 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,937 (1 seat)

