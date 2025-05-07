NPP tops Ruwanwella, Bulathkohupitiya and Warakapola Pradeshiya Sabhas
May 7, 2025 07:59 am
The National People’s Power (NPP) has claimed victories in the Ruwanwella, Bulathkohupitiya and Warakapola Pradeshiya Sabhas of the Kegalle District.
Ruwanwella PS - Kegalle
National People’s Power (NPP) – 15,245 (17 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 9,328 (8 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,230 (3 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 1,448 (1 seat)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 574 (1 seat)
Bulathkohupitiya PS - Kegalle
National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,370 (8 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,106 (5 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,391 (3 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 2,320 (2 seats)
Warakapola PS - Kegalle
National People’s Power (NPP) – 29,928 (25 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 13,808 (9 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 6,595 (5 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 2,633 (2 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,937 (1 seat)