Official election results of LG bodies in Polonnaruwa District

The results of the 2025 Local Government Elections of several LG bodies of the Polonnaruwa district have now been released by the Election Commission.

Accordingly, the number of seats and votes obtained by political parties and independent groups in each Pradeshiya Sabha and Urban Council is as follows.

Polonnaruwa Pradeshiya Sabha

National People’s Power – 15,085 - (9 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,124 (4 seats)

United National Party (UNP)- 1,224 (1 seat)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,207 (1 seat)

People’s Alliance (PA) - 1,148 (1 seat)

------------------

Polonnaruwa Urban Council

National People’s Power (NPP) – 9,768 - (6 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)- 2,965 (2 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) - 1,687 (1 seat)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,544 (1 seat)

------------------

Dimbulagala Pradeshiya Sabha

National People’s Power (NPP) – 21,345 (13 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 10,948 (2 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) - 2,889 (2 seats)

Sri Lanka Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,395 (1 seat)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,621 (1 seat)

-----

Elahera Pradeshiya Sabha



National People’s Power (NPP) – 12,344 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,846 (4 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)- 2,088 (1 seat)

Independent Group 2 – 1,450 (1 seat)

People’s Alliance (PA) - 874 (1 seat)

--------------------

Hingurakgoda Pradeshiya Sabha

National People’s Power (NPP)– 19,351 (20 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)- 6,726 (7 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)- 3,343 (3 seats)

Janata Sevaka Party – 1,356 (1 seat)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 984 (1 seat)

------------------

Medirigiriya Pradeshiya Sabha

National People’s Power (NPP) – 19,336 (19 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 8,880 (8 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,567 (3 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 2,545 - (2 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) - 618 (1 seat)

------------------

Lankapura Pradeshiya Sabha

National People’s Power (NPP) – 9, 808 (12 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 4,614 (5 seats)

Independent Group 01 – 3,139 (2 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 2,097 (2 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 687 (1 seat)

------------------

Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha

National People’s Power (NPP) – 8,259 (8 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 4,919 (4 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 1,940 (2 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,490 (1 seat)