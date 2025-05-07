NPP leads in LG Polls, claims overall control in over 100 institutions

May 7, 2025   08:56 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) has emerged as the front-runner in the ongoing Local Government Elections, according to results released so far. However, political analysts point out that the ruling party could face challenges in the formation of administrations in a number of LG bodies.

Out of the 268 local government institutions for which results have been declared thus far, the NPP has secured a clear majority in 103 LG bodies, marking a significant electoral gain.

In another 20 local government institutions, the opposition political parties and the National People’s Power are on an equal footing in terms of seats won.

However, the majority of the remaining local government institutions is held by opposition parties.

In such a situation, a problematic situation could arise in the formation of governments in these institutions.

If the number of members elected by a single party or independent group in a local government institution is 50% or more, the Election Commission will inform the relevant party or group to nominate a mayor/chairman and deputy mayor/vice-chairman.

However, if such a majority is not obtained, it is stated that the appointment of the mayor or chairman will be done with the agreement of the members of the relevant local government institution without the intervention of the Election Commission. 

