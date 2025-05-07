Matale, Kegalle and Minipe Pradeshiya Sabhas won by NPP
May 7, 2025 09:53 am
The National People’s Power (NPP) has come on top in the Matale Pradeshiya Sabha in Matale District, the Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha in Kegalle District and the Minipe Pradeshiya Sabha in Kandy District.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has placed second in all three of those LG bodies, while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the third most votes in them.
National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,344 (18 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,764 (8 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,435 (3 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 1,859 (2 seat)
National Freedom Front (NFF) – 945 (1 seat)
National People’s Power (NPP) – 30,815 (19 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,068 (6 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 5,423 (4 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,679 (1 seat)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 1,569 (1 seat)
National People’s Power (NPP) – 12,742 (11 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,858 (6 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,409 (3 seats)
Independent Group – 1,877 (1 seat)
United National Alliance (UNA) – 1,176 (1 seat)