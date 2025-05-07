Matale, Kegalle and Minipe Pradeshiya Sabhas won by NPP

The National People’s Power (NPP) has come on top in the Matale Pradeshiya Sabha in Matale District, the Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha in Kegalle District and the Minipe Pradeshiya Sabha in Kandy District.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has placed second in all three of those LG bodies, while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the third most votes in them.

Matale Pradeshiya Sabha | Matale District

National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,344 (18 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,764 (8 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,435 (3 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,859 (2 seat)

National Freedom Front (NFF) – 945 (1 seat)

Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha | Kegalle District

National People’s Power (NPP) – 30,815 (19 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,068 (6 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 5,423 (4 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,679 (1 seat)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 1,569 (1 seat)

Minipe Pradeshiya Sabha | Kandy District

National People’s Power (NPP) – 12,742 (11 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,858 (6 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,409 (3 seats)

Independent Group – 1,877 (1 seat)

United National Alliance (UNA) – 1,176 (1 seat)