Matale, Kegalle and Minipe Pradeshiya Sabhas won by NPP

Matale, Kegalle and Minipe Pradeshiya Sabhas won by NPP

May 7, 2025   09:53 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) has come on top in the Matale Pradeshiya Sabha in Matale District, the Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha in Kegalle District and the Minipe Pradeshiya Sabha in Kandy District. 

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has placed second in all three of those LG bodies, while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the third most votes in them.

Matale Pradeshiya Sabha | Matale District 

National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,344 (18 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,764 (8 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,435 (3 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 1,859 (2 seat)
National Freedom Front (NFF) – 945 (1 seat)

Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha | Kegalle District

National People’s Power (NPP) – 30,815 (19 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,068 (6 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 5,423 (4 seats)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,679 (1 seat)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 1,569 (1 seat)

Minipe Pradeshiya Sabha | Kandy District 

National People’s Power (NPP) – 12,742 (11 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,858 (6 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,409 (3 seats)
Independent Group – 1,877 (1 seat)
United National Alliance (UNA) – 1,176 (1 seat)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

Election Results 🔴LIVE | පළාත් පාලන ඡන්ද විමසීම ප්‍රතිඵල විකාශය | ‍2025 | Part 3

Election Results 🔴LIVE | පළාත් පාලන ඡන්ද විමසීම ප්‍රතිඵල විකාශය | ‍2025 | Part 3

Cardinals set to begin conclave to elect next pontiff (English)

Cardinals set to begin conclave to elect next pontiff (English)

10 Sabaragamuwa Uni. students remanded over alleged ragging-related suicide (English)

10 Sabaragamuwa Uni. students remanded over alleged ragging-related suicide (English)

CBSL mandates global sustainability standards for all green finance products (English)

CBSL mandates global sustainability standards for all green finance products (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana provides comprehensive coverage of 2025 LG Election results (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana provides comprehensive coverage of 2025 LG Election results (English)

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 05

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 05

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm