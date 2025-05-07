SJB secures Akurana UC The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has secured the Akurana Pradeshiya Sabha of the Kandy District. The SJB obtained 14,638 votes and secured 13 seats. The National People’s Power polled 11,492 votes and won 10 seats. The Independent Group 2 received 1,982 votes and secured 2 seats. The United National Party obtained 1,756 votes and won one seat. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 1,416 votes and secured a seat. The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress received 1,365 votes and won a seat in the Akurana Pradeshiya Sabha. The Independent Group 1 and the United National Alliance also secured one seat apiece.

