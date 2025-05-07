NPP wins Kandy Municipal Council

The National People’s Power has secured victory in the Kandy Municipal Council by claiming the majority of seats in one of the major local government institutions in the country.

NPP has won a total of 24 seats in the Kandy MC, while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 11 seats. The United National Party (UNP) and ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) have secured 6 and 2 seats, respectively.

Kandy Municipal Council | Kandy District

National People’s Power (NPP) – 21,566 (24 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 12,906 (11 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 6,257 (6 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,836 (2 seats)