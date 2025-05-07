ITAK wins Batticaloa MC The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi has secured the Batticaloa Municipal Council of the Batticaloa District. The ITAK polled 18,642 votes and obtained 16 seats. The National People’s Power received 11,062 votes and secured 9 seats. The Independent Group also polled 5,325 votes and obtained 4 seats. The Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal received 4,303 votes and won 3 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 3,052 votes and secured 2 seats in the Batticaloa Municipal Council.

