Results of Thalawa, Kytes and Alawwa Pradeshiya Sabhas
May 7, 2025 10:15 am
The National People’s Power (NPP) has claimed victory in the Thalawa Pradeshiya Sabha of the Anuradhapura District and the Alawwa Pradeshiya Sabha of the Kurunegala District while the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) won the Kytes Pradeshiya Sabha in the Jaffna District.
Thalawa PS – Anuradhapura
National People’s Power (NPP) – 28,656 (20 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 9,332 (6 seats)
People’s Alliance (PA) – 4,336 (3 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,508 (2 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 2,392 (2 seats)
Alawwa PS – Kurunegala
National People’s Power (NPP) – 15,501 (13 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,377 (5 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,704 (3 seats)
Independent Group – 3,126 (2 seats)
Kytes PS – Jaffna
EPDP – 1,428 (4 seats)
ACTC – 1,371 (3 seats)
National People’s Power (NPP) – 1,115 (3 seats)
ITAK – 984 (2 seats)
DTNA – 385 (1 seat)