NPP wins Colombo Municipal Council, but fails to secure majority

NPP wins Colombo Municipal Council, but fails to secure majority

May 7, 2025   10:32 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) has secured victory in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) by winning a total of 48 seats after polling over 81,000 votes (36.92%).

However, the NPP has failed to secure an overall majority in the CMC, the oldest and the largest local government authority in the island and the municipal governing body of the largest city and financial centre in Sri Lanka.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has polled 58,375 votes to secure 29 seats while the United National Party (UNP) has obtained 26,297 votes to clinch 13 seats. 

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) have secured 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

  1. National People’s Power (NPP) – 81,814 (48 seats)
  2. Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 58,375 (29 seats)
  3. United National Party (UNP) – 26,297 (13 seats)
  4. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 9,341 (5 seats)
  5. Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) – 8,630 (4 seats)
  6. Independent Group 03 – 5,934 (3 seats)
  7. Independent Group 05 – 4,659 (2 seats)
  8. United Peace Alliance – 4,473 (2 seats)
  9. ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 3,911 (2 seats)
  10. Independent Group 04 – 3,640 (2 seats)
  11. People’s Alliance – 2,754 (1 seat)
  12. National Freedom Front – 2,398 (1 seat)
  13. United Republican Front - 2,157 (1 seat)
  14. Independent Group 01 – 1,909 (1 seat)
  15. Independent Group 02 – 1,791 (1 seat)
  16. Democratic National Alliance – 1,370 (1 seat)
  17. National People’s Party – 950 (1 seat)

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

Election Results 🔴LIVE | පළාත් පාලන ඡන්ද විමසීම ප්‍රතිඵල විකාශය | ‍2025 | Part 3

Election Results 🔴LIVE | පළාත් පාලන ඡන්ද විමසීම ප්‍රතිඵල විකාශය | ‍2025 | Part 3

Cardinals set to begin conclave to elect next pontiff (English)

Cardinals set to begin conclave to elect next pontiff (English)

10 Sabaragamuwa Uni. students remanded over alleged ragging-related suicide (English)

10 Sabaragamuwa Uni. students remanded over alleged ragging-related suicide (English)

CBSL mandates global sustainability standards for all green finance products (English)

CBSL mandates global sustainability standards for all green finance products (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana provides comprehensive coverage of 2025 LG Election results (English)

Sri Lanka Decides: Ada Derana provides comprehensive coverage of 2025 LG Election results (English)

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 05

VOTING DAY 🔴LIVE | Local Govt Election 2025 | Special Election Broadcast | SRI LANKA DECIDES - PART 05

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm