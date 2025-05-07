NPP wins Colombo Municipal Council, but fails to secure majority

The National People’s Power (NPP) has secured victory in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) by winning a total of 48 seats after polling over 81,000 votes (36.92%).

However, the NPP has failed to secure an overall majority in the CMC, the oldest and the largest local government authority in the island and the municipal governing body of the largest city and financial centre in Sri Lanka.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has polled 58,375 votes to secure 29 seats while the United National Party (UNP) has obtained 26,297 votes to clinch 13 seats.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) have secured 5 and 4 seats, respectively.