NPP takes Dambulla MC
May 7, 2025 11:09 am
The National People’s Power has won the Dambulla Municipal Council after securing 56.77% of the votes.
The NPP polled 7,688 votes and secured 13 seats in the council.
The Independent Group 2 received 2,442 votes and won 4 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) obtained 1,774 votes and secured 3 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 1,294 votes and claimed 2 seats in the Dambulla Municipal Council.
