NPP takes Dambulla MC

May 7, 2025   11:09 am

The National People’s Power has won the Dambulla Municipal Council after securing 56.77% of the votes.

The NPP polled 7,688 votes and secured 13 seats in the council. 

The Independent Group 2 received 2,442 votes and won 4 seats. 

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) obtained 1,774 votes and secured 3 seats. 

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 1,294 votes and claimed 2 seats in the Dambulla Municipal Council.

Dambulla MC | Matale District 

National People’s Power (NPP) – 7,688 (13 seats)
Independent Group – 2,442 (4 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,774 (3 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 1,294 (2 seats)

