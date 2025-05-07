NPP takes Dambulla MC

The National People’s Power has won the Dambulla Municipal Council after securing 56.77% of the votes.

The NPP polled 7,688 votes and secured 13 seats in the council.

The Independent Group 2 received 2,442 votes and won 4 seats.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) obtained 1,774 votes and secured 3 seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 1,294 votes and claimed 2 seats in the Dambulla Municipal Council.

