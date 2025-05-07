LG Election: Strong mandate for NPP despite losing ground on urban and north-east base

The Sri Lankan public handed another strong mandate to ruling the National People’s Power at the 2025 Local Government (LG) election.

Although the number of votes and the overall vote share reduced in comparison to the recent Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the NPP polled more than double the amount received by the main opposition, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. The NPP could not replicate its strong showing at the past two elections among urban voters and north and eastern votes.

Notably, the NPP failed to win outright the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) despite continuous campaigning by the party and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The result of the CMC which was released this morning indicated no overall control for any party but the NPP received the most number of votes.

The NPP obtained 81,814 votes (36.92%) and secured 48 out of the 117 seats in the Colombo Municipal Council.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) received 58,375 votes and won 29 seats while the United National Party (UNP) polled 26,297 votes and secured 13 seats.

With the results, the opposition parties are expected to forge alliances in a bid to secure government power in the CMC.

The NPP which secured a two thirds majority power in Parliament less than six months ago, did not receive the same backing especially from the urban population in the country and also from the north and eastern provinces. The NPP managed to secure the backing of the rural voter base in the Deep South.

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) which lost ground at the past two elections, managed to perform strongly among the Tamil voters. The ITAK won eight local government bodies in the north and east. Regional parties such as the All Ceylon Tamil Congress, the National Congress and the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) managed to retain their voter base.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled over two million votes and in the process secured victories in local government bodies in Kandy and in the North and East. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) also performed strongly in the LG election. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ also secured seats in several LG bodies across the country and had an impressive showing for a newly-formed party.



According to overall standings, the NPP secured 3,921 members and secured a majority in more than 150 bodies. However, they managed to secure overall control only in around 100 local government bodies. The SJB secured 1,766 seats while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna won 742 seats. The United National Party and the People’s Alliance won 379 and 300 seats respectively. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 226 seats in local government bodies across the country.

The 2025 LG election which was worked-off from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. concluded without any major incidents.

Monitors also acknowledged, the election process was peaceful when compared to past elections.