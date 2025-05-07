Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is prepared to take the lead in uniting all opposition forces under a shared vision to fulfill the public call to restore a truthful and powerful public service, defeating lies.

Delivering a special statement on Tuesday (May 7), Premadasa expressed gratitude to voters who stood with the SJB despite what he described as a politically hostile environment filled with “insults, threats, mudslinging, conspiracies, and challenges.”

He stressed that the SJB is ready and willing to shoulder the responsibility of guiding a united opposition, in response to what he called a clear mandate from the people. “The time has come for all opposition forces to come together. The people have given us a message – to unite, stand for truth, and build a government that respects their voice,” he said.

Premadasa also pointed to a dramatic erosion of public support for the government, which had received sweeping mandates in both the recent Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

“In just six months, public confidence [towards the government] has plummeted. The people have spoken loud and clear – they want change, and they want unity in the opposition”, he expressed.

He further criticized the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), accusing it of running the local government election campaign with presidential-level intensity, including the politicization of religion.

Reiterating his party’s commitment, Premadasa said the SJB is poised to lead a coalition of all opposition forces based on transparency, principled unity, and genuine service to the people.

“As defenders of democracy, we must honor the public will. The SJB is ready to rise to the top, to lead this united front, and to fulfill the people’s demand for truthful, accountable governance,” he stated.

The opposition leader further said: “I bow to all those who upheld democracy and voted for truth. Your support was a stand against deception and a vote for a better Sri Lanka.”