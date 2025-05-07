SJB to seek support of opposition parties to elect Colombo Mayor

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it will seek the support of other opposition parties to elect the Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) as the opposition holds a majority in the council.

Despite the NPP winning the most number of seats, the opposition parties hold a majority in the Colombo Municipal Council, and the SJB will seek support from other opposition parties to elect its own Mayor, SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.

The National People’s Power (NPP) had secured the most number of votes in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) and won a total of 48 seats after polling over 81,000 votes (36.92%) in the 2025 Local Government Election.

However, the NPP failed to secure an overall majority in the CMC, the oldest and the largest local government authority in the island and the municipal governing body of the largest city and financial centre in Sri Lanka.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 58,375 votes to secure 29 seats, while the United National Party (UNP) obtained 26,297 votes to claim 13 seats.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) have secured 5 and 4 seats, respectively.