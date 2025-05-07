Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella remanded

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) earlier today, has been remanded until May 20 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The former minister was taken into custody after appearing before the commission to record a statement today (7) and was later produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered to remand the former Minister, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission in connection with three complaints on suspicion of committing the offence of “corruption”.

Bribery Commission officials stated in court that the suspect had served as the Minister of Mass Media, Health and Environment from 2021 to 2023.

The officials said that investigations have revealed that the suspect had instructed two individuals, who were working as his personal staff at that time, to open an account in a private bank located in the Pilimatalawa area.

Investigations have revealed that the names of five individuals were subsequently included in his personal staff, and the salaries, allowances and overtime allowances received by them were transferred to the account opened in a private bank in the Pilimatalawa area on his instructions.

Later, standing orders were given to the bank branch in Pilimatalawa on the instructions of the accused to transfer money to the accounts of 15 individuals residing in the Kandy area, they said.

The Bribery Commission officials stated that investigations have revealed that the individuals residing in the Kandy area who received the money are supporters and friends of the suspect. The officials also stated that investigations have revealed that the suspect has paid his water and electricity bills by receiving money from the relevant account in this manner.

The officials stated that the five individuals who were nominally included in the personal staff of the former minister were summoned and questioned and have stated that they had not held such a position when the suspect was the minister, and that they have given statements stating that they only came to know about this when they were summoned and questioned by the Bribery Commission.

The Bribery Commission officials stated that through this act, the suspect had committed the offence of corruption, causing over Rs. 8,058,814 in losses to the government and requested that the suspect be remanded in custody as the investigation into this incident has not been completed.