Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

May 8, 2025   06:43 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas, it added.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere of the island during the afternoon or night, according to the Met. Department.

Meanwhile, showers may occur in coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district in the morning too. 

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning.

