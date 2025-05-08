Three suspects arrested in connection with Meetiyagoda double murder

May 8, 2025   08:18 am

Three suspects have been arrested for aiding and abetting the shooting and murder of two individuals in front of a restaurant in Thambahitiya, Meetiyagoda.

On May 3, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and carried out the shooting in front of the restaurant, police said.

The arrests were made during a search operation conducted based on a tip-off received by the Meetiyagoda Police Station.

The suspects, aged 27, 40, and 44, are residents of the Meetiyagoda and Kahawa areas.

Meetiyagoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

