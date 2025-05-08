Electricity tariff revisions expected soon, PUCSL says CEB to submit proposals

Electricity tariff revisions expected soon, PUCSL says CEB to submit proposals

May 8, 2025   08:28 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it expects the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to submit proposals related to the second electricity tariff revision of the year within the coming week.

PUCSL’s Director of Communications, Jayanath Herath, stated that if there is to be a revision of electricity tariffs in June or July, the relevant proposals should be submitted to the Commission in May.

Once the proposals related to the electricity tariff revision are received, the Commission is scheduled to study them and announce its decision within three to six weeks.

During this period, public opinions will also be called for regarding the proposed revisions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) requested a revision of electricity tariffs, and accordingly, the government announced that tariff changes will be made.

However, as of now, the CEB has not yet submitted the necessary proposals to the PUCSL.

The first tariff revision this year took place on January 17, and there PUCSL decided to reduce tariffs by 20%.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

Election Results 🔴LIVE | පළාත් පාලන ඡන්ද විමසීම ප්‍රතිඵල විකාශය | ‍2025 | Part 3

Election Results 🔴LIVE | පළාත් පාලන ඡන්ද විමසීම ප්‍රතිඵල විකාශය | ‍2025 | Part 3