Electricity tariff revisions expected soon, PUCSL says CEB to submit proposals

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it expects the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to submit proposals related to the second electricity tariff revision of the year within the coming week.

PUCSL’s Director of Communications, Jayanath Herath, stated that if there is to be a revision of electricity tariffs in June or July, the relevant proposals should be submitted to the Commission in May.

Once the proposals related to the electricity tariff revision are received, the Commission is scheduled to study them and announce its decision within three to six weeks.

During this period, public opinions will also be called for regarding the proposed revisions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) requested a revision of electricity tariffs, and accordingly, the government announced that tariff changes will be made.

However, as of now, the CEB has not yet submitted the necessary proposals to the PUCSL.

The first tariff revision this year took place on January 17, and there PUCSL decided to reduce tariffs by 20%.