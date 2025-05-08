12 injured in accident near Palatuwa exit of Southern Expressway

A total of 12 persons sustained injuries when a van traveling along the Matara–Akuressa main road collided with a container truck that was parked by the roadside near the Palatuwa exit of the Southern Expressway this morning (08).

The injured have been admitted to the Matara District General Hospital, Police said.

Passengers in the van were residents of Mulatiyana, Matara and were returning after a trip to the Katunayake Airport.

Local residents and Police acted promptly to transport the injured to the hospital using the 1990 Suwa Seriya ambulance service.

The Malimbada Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.