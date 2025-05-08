Samantha Ranasinghe takes oath as MP

Samantha Ranasinghe takes oath as MP

May 8, 2025   09:37 am

Samantha Ranasinghe was sworn in as a Member of Parliament for Kalutara District before the Speaker of House, (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, a short while ago.

Ranasinghe was sworn in as a MP to fill the Parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the demise of National People’s Power (NPP) Kegalle District MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera last month.

MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera passed away on April 6 at the age of 38 due to a sudden heart attack while receiving treatment at the Karawanella Hospital.

MP Samantha Ranasinghe, who served as the Rambukkana Electoral Organizer of the National People’s Power during the 2024 parliamentary election, was next on the NPP list based on the preference votes obtained.

