EC to request parties to name new chairpersons to LG bodies

May 8, 2025   10:25 am

The National Election Commission says it will notify all political parties and independent groups that have secured a majority in local government bodies to name chairpersons for those institutions.

Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake stated that notifications will be sent to Secretaries of parties and independent groups that have won local government bodies with a majority of more than 50% of the vote.

The results of the 2025 Local Government (LG) election were released yesterday (07), during which the National People’s Power (NPP) succeeded in gaining control of several local government institutions.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), several regional parties and independent groups also gained control of a number of local government bodies.

However, many of these parties have failed to secure more than 50% of the vote or seats in a majority of the local government institutions.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced that the members elected to local government institutions at ward level will be officially gazetted in the coming days.

The Commission also pointed out that relevant political parties and independent groups will be informed in the coming days about the female representatives who should be appointed to local government bodies.

After reviewing the women members elected at ward level, the Commission is expected to provide details on the women representatives who need to be appointed to local government bodies.

