2,000-2,500 children in Sri Lanka suffering from Thalassemia: Health Officials

2,000-2,500 children in Sri Lanka suffering from Thalassemia: Health Officials

May 8, 2025   12:20 pm

Between 2,000 and 2,500 children in Sri Lanka are suffering from Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that impairs the body’s ability to produce healthy red blood cells, according to the Ministry of Health. 

The Director of the Non-communicable Diseases Unit at the Ministry of Health, Specialist Dr. Samiddhi Samarakoon stated that 40 to 50 newborns in Sri Lanka are diagnosed with Thalassemia annually.

At a press conference held in connection with World Thalassemia Day commutations, Dr. Samarakoon noted that around 500,000 people in the country are carriers of one of the faulty genes that cause Thalassemia.

This year’s Thalassemia Day is being celebrated under the theme ‘Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients’.

Meanwhile, World Thalassemia Day is observed annually with a compelling and intentional theme that inspires advocacy, action, and global awareness.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07