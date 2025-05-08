New Commissioner General of Examinations appointed

Subhashini Indika Kumari Liyanage, who is currently serving as an Examinations Commissioner in the Department of Examinations, has been appointed as the Commissioner General of Examinations with immediate effect.



The term of office of H.J.M.C.A. Jayasundara, who served as the Commissioner General of Examinations ended on May 06, 2025.



Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Prime Minister, in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, to appoint A.K. Subhashini Indika Kumari Liyanage, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Education Administrative Service, to the vacant post of Commissioner General of Examinations with immediate effect.