New Commissioner General of Examinations appointed

New Commissioner General of Examinations appointed

May 8, 2025   12:38 pm

Subhashini Indika Kumari Liyanage, who is currently serving as an Examinations Commissioner in the Department of Examinations, has been appointed as the Commissioner General of Examinations with immediate effect.
 
The term of office of H.J.M.C.A. Jayasundara, who served as the Commissioner General of Examinations ended on May 06, 2025.
 
Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Prime Minister, in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, to appoint A.K. Subhashini Indika Kumari Liyanage, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Education Administrative Service, to the vacant post of Commissioner General of Examinations with immediate effect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07