SC dismisses appeal by Patali Champika The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, who sought an order to quash the indictment filed by the Attorney General against three defendants, including him.



The Attorney General had filed the indictment on charges including concealing evidence regarding the alleged hit-and-run incident that took place in 2016, in which the vehicle the former Minister was travelling in collided with a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider, and the alleged fabrication of evidence related to the accident.



The Supreme Court also ordered the Colombo High Court to take up the indictment filed against the defendants for examination.



This decision was announced by Supreme Court Justice Yasantha Kodagoda, with the concurrence of Justices Murdu Fernando and Gamini Amarasekera.

