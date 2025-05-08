15 Sri Lankans rescued from Myanmar cybercrime centers and repatriated

A total of 15 Sri Lankans who were trafficked and forcibly employed in cybercrime centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar have been rescued and repatriated, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

The safe return of Sri Lankans to the country was ensured during an operation conducted in close coordination with the Sri Lanka Missions in Myanmar and Thailand and with the cooperation of the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand.

This development follows sustained diplomatic engagement undertaken by Sri Lankan authorities, the Ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry noted that it appreciates the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand for their invaluable support in the rescue and safe repatriation of the Sri Lankans.

The Ministry also acknowledged the contribution of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Thailand for facilitating international air travel and internal transportation, as well as the assistance provided by international non-governmental organizations operating in Myanmar for their welfare support throughout the process.

The Foreign Ministry urged the public to remain vigilant against human trafficking schemes when seeking foreign employment.

Sri Lankans have also been advised to strictly adhere to government-approved procedures and verify job opportunities with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) before securing foreign employment.