The government will not allow any faction to use Sri Lanka’s airspace or the country’s territory to attack another nation, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated when questioned on the stance of the government pertaining to India, Pakistan tensions.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing today (08), Minister Jayatissa said Sri Lanka will always reject all forms of terrorism and stand for regional peace.

Commenting on the developments along the borders of India and Pakistan, the Minister said the government is taking note of the updates given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stressed that Sri Lanka will not get involved in geopolitical issues within the Indian Ocean and said the government will continue its ‘non-aligned’ policy.

The Cabinet Spokesman said the government will extend its support to all antiterrorism operations since it gives great importance to the safety and security of the people of the region.

Sri Lanka maintains cordial diplomatic ties with both India and Pakistan, the Minister added.

In a dramatic overnight operation on Tuesday (06), India said it launched missile and air strikes on nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting what it called militant positions based on “credible intelligence”.

The strikes which lasted just 25 minutes sent shockwaves through the region, with residents jolted awake by thunderous explosions.

Pakistan said only six locations were hit and claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets and a drone - a claim India has not confirmed.

Islamabad said 26 people were killed and 46 injured in Indian air strikes and shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) - the de facto border between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, India’s army reported that 10 civilians were killed by Pakistani shelling on its side of the de facto border.

This sharp escalation comes after last month’s deadly militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, pushing tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to dangerous new heights.

India says it has clear evidence linking Pakistan-based terrorists and external actors to the attack - a claim Pakistan flatly denies. Islamabad has also pointed out that India has not offered any evidence to support its claim.