Edu. Ministry issues statement on controversy over death of Grade 10 student

An explanation has been called from the school principal over the death of a Grade 10 student following an alleged sexual assault by a teacher, the Ministry of Education has stated.

Issuing a statement regarding the matter, the Education Ministry said the teacher in question has been transferred while disciplinary action will be taken based on investigations conducted by police.

Earlier today, a group of parents and students staged a protest opposite the school in Bambalapitiya over the incident.

Protesters alleged that a teacher of the school had sexually assaulted the student which prompted the girl to commit suicide.

Vehicular movement along the R. A. De Mel Mawatha (Duplication Road) was severely affected owing to the protest.

Police anti-riot squad was also deployed in the area to control the situation.