Edu. Ministry issues statement on controversy over death of Grade 10 student

Edu. Ministry issues statement on controversy over death of Grade 10 student

May 8, 2025   03:52 pm

An explanation has been called from the school principal over the death of a Grade 10 student following an alleged sexual assault by a teacher, the Ministry of Education has stated.  

Issuing a statement regarding the matter, the Education Ministry said the teacher in question has been transferred while disciplinary action will be taken based on investigations conducted by police.

Earlier today, a group of parents and students staged a protest opposite the school in Bambalapitiya over the incident.

Protesters alleged that a teacher of the school had sexually assaulted the student which prompted the girl to commit suicide.

Vehicular movement along the R. A. De Mel Mawatha (Duplication Road) was severely affected owing to the protest.

Police anti-riot squad was also deployed in the area to control the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.05.07